HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County officials said main county tennis courts in Wailuku at the War Memorial Stadium Complex need to be closed intermittently to repair recent vandalization.

Officials said someone painted the tennis courts to accommodate pickleball use on July 28, including pickleball lines and installing a bracket into a wood panel of the tennis fence for shade.

The redesign of the court prevents authorized tennis tournaments from taking place.

The court was closed this week but will reopen tomorrow.

A contractor will need to be selected through a request for proposals.

Once a contractor is secured to handle the issue, the court will close once again to undergo repairs which is estimated to cost more than a thousand dollars.

The county Department of Parks and Recreation asks that any vandalism to county-owned Parks and Recreation facilities be reported to Maui Police Department.