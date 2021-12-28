Maui teen driver who crashed into guard rail dies from injuries

Maui police are investigating a motor vehicle collision that killed a 17-year-old driver after he lost control of the vehicle and collided into a guard rail on Honoapiilani Highway, Monday, Dec. 27. (Courtesy: Maui Police Department)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 17-year-old driver who suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Honoapiilani Highway died Tuesday morning while at the Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Maui police said due to the victim’s age, his identity is not being released. This is the 16th traffic fatality for the county this year.

The incident happened on Honoapiilani Highway, north of Leialii Parkway near mile marker 22, on Monday, Dec. 27, at approximately 2:24 a.m.

According to police, the 17-year-old from Lahaina was driving a 1994 Pontiac Firebird heading south on the highway near Wahikuli Park at a high rate of speed. The driver then lost control of the vehicle and collided into a guard rail, continuing southbound across both lanes of Honoapiilani Highway and eventually through the intersection of Leialii Parkway.

The vehicle then went off the roadway, continuing southbound uncontrollably into a dirt field where it came to a stop in a ravine. Police said the vehicle eventually caught fire.

As a result of a crash, the driver was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center where he died on Tuesday. Preliminary investigation revealed that he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash; however, airbags did not deploy.

According to police, speed and alcohol appear to be factors in this crash. The involvement of drugs is pending investigation.