Maui teen driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing into guard rail in Lahaina

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police are investigating a motor vehicle collision that they classify as “near fatal” after a 17-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle and collided into a guard rail.

The incident happened on Honoapiilani Highway, north of Leialii Parkway near mile marker 22, on Monday, Dec. 27, at approximately 2:24 a.m.

According to police, the 17-year-old from Lahaina was driving a 1994 Pontiac Firebird heading south on the highway near Wahikuli Park at a high rate of speed. The driver then lost control of the vehicle and collided into a guard rail, continuing southbound across both lanes of Honoapiilani Highway and eventually through the intersection of Leialii Parkway.

The vehicle then went off the roadway, continuing southbound uncontrollably into a dirt field where it came to a stop in a ravine. Police said the vehicle eventually caught fire.

As a result of a crash, the driver sustained life-threatening injuries. He was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center. Preliminary investigation revealed that he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash; however, airbags did not deploy.

According to police, speed and alcohol appear to be factors in this crash. The involvement of drugs is pending investigation.

