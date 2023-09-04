HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some who made it out of the Lahaina fire alive said it was a miracle, and said they want to give back and help others with this second chance at life.

Kevin Foley survived the fires in Lahaina, despite many close calls. He was coming back from Naanapali, where he worked when he noticed smoke coming in the direction of his home. He started to capture the moments the fires unfolded, he continued to record as the night went on. He did not have the full picture of the disaster by that time and neither did the rest of the world.

“There were so many times when I would just be sitting there, could I die here just by being a sitting duck? Am I better just to get out and go somewhere else?” Foley said. “But I just kept getting turned around I basically was stuck you know.”

He saw buildings on fire, downed power poles and trees that prevented him from leaving the area. He stayed inside a commercial space with others as they waited for the winds and the fires to subside.

Meanwhile, Chef Luis Fuentes was also in Lahaina at the time of the fires. His catering business was on Front Street, he said he left his office late afternoon after noticing fires coming closer to him.

He was stuck in traffic for over an hour as many tried to flee, with nowhere to go, he jumped into the harbor which was his only chance at survival.

Fuentes said, “We were in the water six, seven hours I don’t know, but there was a time that I couldn’t stop shaking I was like I couldn’t feel from the bottom of my legs anymore.”

This near-death experience stirred emotions for Fuentes. He was not able to help everyone that night, but now he wants to support as many people as possible by working to establish an organization that feeds anyone in need, The Wheat Maui Food Recovery Fund.

Fuentes said, “The way that the West side of Lahaina looks, we’re going to need that help for a while and I know those organizations once again you know they may have a budget they might have to go somewhere else, we’re not going anywhere else and that’s the reason I want to invite everybody to find a way to help.”

Foley is also answering a call to help the community.

He said, “I know so many people that have lost so much so I would love to volunteer for a little bit more before I go, but yeah, I need my family right now.”

It was a life-changing tragedy but it added a new meaning to many out there.