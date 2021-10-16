Maui structure fire displaces 4 in Kahului, causes over 100K in damage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Fire Department (MFD) officials said a structure fire at a house on E. Papa Avenue in Kahului displaced four people and caused over $100,000 in damage on Saturday, Oct. 16.
Fire officials said the blaze was reported at 11:58 a.m. Saturday and was under control by 12:29 p.m. — no one was home at the time of the blaze.
No injuries were reported, MFD said, and the fire was extinguished by 2 p.m. Saturday.
Damage is estimated at $123,000 to the structure, damage to the contents is still being determined.