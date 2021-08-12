Maui store wrecked after car crashes through back door, out front window

FILE – Front of a damaged Maui store after a vehicle went through the back door and out the front window, Kihei, Maui, Aug. 11, 2021. (Maui Now photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Kihei store on Maui was wrecked after a vehicle crashed through its back door and out the front window.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Aug. 11, while a worker was still inside.

The worker was not injured. Police arrested Kekoa Kinimaka based on a witness’ description of the driver and vehicle, according to Maui police, Kinimaka has not been charged.

Police said after crashing through the store, the driver reversed and rammed into it several more times. Authorities found the vehicle in a ditch a short time later, according to Maui police.

FILE – Interior of a damaged Maui store after a vehicle went through the back door and out the front window, Kihei, Maui, Aug. 11, 2021. (Maui Now photo)

FILE – Back of a damaged Maui store after a vehicle went through the back door and out the front window, Kihei, Maui, Aug. 11, 2021. (Maui Now photo)

Damage to the store is estimated to be more than $20,000.