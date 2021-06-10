Maui single-family home median price tops $1 million

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The price of a single-family home on Oahu has reached a median price nearing $1 million, but prices are even higher on Maui.

According to the Realtors Association of Maui, the median price for a single family home in May alone was more than $1 million.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

In 2020, the price for the same month was $800,000.

The Realtors Association says Maui is facing low inventory and high demand for homes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories