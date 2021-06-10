Maui single-family home median price tops $1 million

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The price of a single-family home on Oahu has reached a median price nearing $1 million, but prices are even higher on Maui.

According to the Realtors Association of Maui, the median price for a single family home in May alone was more than $1 million.

In 2020, the price for the same month was $800,000.

The Realtors Association says Maui is facing low inventory and high demand for homes.