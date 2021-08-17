Maui siblings play big role in Marvel’s newest film

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new marvel movie called “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” premiered on Monday in Hollywood.

The film features Marvel’s first Asian superhero and has some unique Hawaii ties. Shang-Chi was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who grew up in Haiku, Maui. His sister, Joy, also worked alongside him as one of the movie’s costume designers.

The movie is set to be out in theaters Sept. 3.