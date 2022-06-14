HONOLULU (KHON2) — A survey showed that Maui Police Department officers see Chief John Pelletier in an unfavorable light.

The survey said morale is low and it could lead to more staffing problems.

“One thing that is extremely troubling to me is one third of the Maui Police Department officers are considering leaving the department within the next two years we already have 100 vacancies 25% short right now,” said SHOPO Maui Chapter chair Nick Krau.

Chief Pelletier was sworn-in in December. KHON2 reached out to his office and we have not heard back.

SHOPO commissioned the survey to find out what the concerns of the MPD officers, and to create solutions for the staffing shortage.

The survey showed over one-third of Maui police officers who participated are thinking of leaving the Maui Police Department within the next two years.

SHOPO said this is on top of the over 100 police officer vacancies currently unfilled.