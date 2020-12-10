Maui shark attack victim remains in critical condition, shark warning signs removed

Close up of the board involved in a shark incident at Honolua Bay on Dec. 8, 2020. Courtesy DLNR

HONOLUA BAY, Hawaii (KHON2) — Shark warning signs were removed at Honolua Bay one day after a 56-year-old Lahaina man was attacked. The man was sent to Maui Memorial Medical Center for surgery. He was in stable condition after surgery but was changed to critical condition overnight.

The attack happened as the man was paddling out from the old boat ramp in the bay before 8 a.m. According to a witness, Ocean Safety pulled the man from the water and administered CPR.

The attack happened just hours before the Maui Pro was set to begin. The World Surf League announced in an Instagram post that the remaining heats will not run at Honolua Bay. The organization will instead look for an alternative site.