HONOLUA BAY, Hawaii (KHON2) — Shark warning signs were removed at Honolua Bay one day after a 56-year-old Lahaina man was attacked. The man was sent to Maui Memorial Medical Center for surgery. He was in stable condition after surgery but was changed to critical condition overnight.
The attack happened as the man was paddling out from the old boat ramp in the bay before 8 a.m. According to a witness, Ocean Safety pulled the man from the water and administered CPR.
The attack happened just hours before the Maui Pro was set to begin. The World Surf League announced in an Instagram post that the remaining heats will not run at Honolua Bay. The organization will instead look for an alternative site.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Maui shark attack victim remains in critical condition, shark warning signs removed
- Warning signs posted at Haleiwa Beach Park after tiger shark sighting
- ‘Bows Basketball announces Justin Webster and Casdon Jardine as team captains for 2020-21 season
- Gov. Ige announces changes to state’s budget, furloughs to start January
- Migrant children investigation reveals millions of tax dollars misused