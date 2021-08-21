Maui road worker, 20, succumbs to critical injuries 1 week after collision

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police said the 20-year-old man who was hit by a truck while he was working on Kanaloa Avenue succumbed to his injuries at Maui Memorial Medical Center’s ICU on Friday, Aug. 20, one week after the collision occurred.

Police identified the road worker as Hunter Otani of Kula, Maui.

Otani had been working on the road in the middle of the right lane on Kanaloa Avenue, 125 feet northeast of North Wakea Avenue, Maui police said. He was initially transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center’s emergency room in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said the collision occurred as the truck — a white 2004 Toyota Tacoma — turned left onto Kanaloa Avenue from North Wakea Avenue around 7:13 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 13. Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the work crew was not using safety or traffic control devices when the collision occurred.

The driver of the Tacoma was reportedly uninjured, police said.

This is the 11th traffic fatality in Maui County in 2021 compared to six at the same time in 2020.