HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Telcom said a single utility line fell early morning on August 5, causing the Piilani highway on Maui to close.

A wedding cake shop owner said he had trouble with some deliveries. “I got partway there, and they sent a moped into the park to pick up the desserts and going to carry them back to the event,” said Casey.

Because the road closure caused traffic, Casey was worried he might not make some deliveries. Casey Logsdon said he had to deliver a wedding cake to “Maalaea boat harbor and the boat leaves. The boat has to leave at 4:15 so I have to be there by 4 o’clock.”

When asked what the unexpected day was like Casey said, “I’ve been too busy too busy working and stressing about my clients getting their desserts so.”

Hawaiian Telcom did not know what brought the utility line down and said the road opened up a little before 2 p.m.

Casey said it will be a close call finishing his deliveries, but he thinks he can do it!