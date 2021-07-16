Maui restaurant Colleen’s issued red placard for rodent infestation

HAIKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — A Haiku restaurant on Maui has been forced to close because of a rodent infestation.

The health department says during a routine inspection last week, rodent feces were found in a storage cabinet, but actual rodents were not seen.

On Thursday, July 15, the DOH received a complaint about a rodent in the dining room.

A follow-up inspection found seven dead rodents caught in sticky traps along with three live rodents.

Officials say Colleen’s had been receiving commercial pest control services on a monthly a basis prior to the inspection.

Another inspection is scheduled for July 23, 2021

