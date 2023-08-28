HONOLULU (KHON2) — Upcountry Maui residents are crediting neighbors for helping them recover from the fires.

However, they’re still dealing with an unsafe water advisory and today neighbors voiced their worries to the governor.

the residents told KHON2 that they are a strong community and if it wasn’t for their neighbors helping each other, some of them wouldn’t be alive.

“I would sleep up there and it was spooky at night,” said Maui Resident Kyle Ellison. “You heard logs popping, you’re getting up every 30 minutes in the night and pouring water jugs on your grass that’s still burning.”

Tom Leo was a resident of Lahaina who’s home fell victim to the fire.

“I’m 82 and it’s because of the volunteers because of the friends in the area the community, strangers stopped and I’m going to rebuild,” he said.

Nearly 20 homes burned on the Upcountry part of the island and officials said a large portion of Upcountry Maui’s water remains unsafe.

“We’re upcountry folks so we’re not opposed typically to maybe roughing it from time to time but we’re just doing our best to utilize the resources that the county has made available to us,” said Kula resident Loren Lapow.

The flushing of the water lines continues and county, state and federal agencies are testing the water for toxic particles from the fire.

None of the results exceed health standards Gov. Green said they are being cautious maintaining the unsafe water advisory.

“Right now we have the EPA involves right on the ground in order to get the water cleared we have to do that and the DOH assay of the water, so we have to continue doing that and its happening in real time as we speak,” said Gov. Green

Upcountry residents also concerned about combustible vegetation and stability of a gulch next to destroyed homes.

“There’s no assurance that the gulch won’t light up again or somewhere in the neighborhood won’t light up we’ve all made to realize that we’re all in a very vulnerable position on the island,” said Lapow.

The governor heard those concerns.

“A lot of the needs all happened at the same time there’s going to be water which is life sustaining and also we’re preparing to bring resources for gulch because as you heard today that’s one of the fundamental concerns for this community,” said Gov. Green.

Locals are asking to not be forgotten. Extra aid and surrounding services are still welcomed.