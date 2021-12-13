Maui residents impacted by storm urged to contact the Department of Public Works Highways Division offices for debris pick up

WAILUKU (KHON2) — Are you a Maui resident with green waste and natural material from the Kona low storm?

Upcountry and South Maui residents can contact the Department of Public Works Highways Division Offices for pick up of green waste..

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Place the waste near curbs or along the roadside from until Thursday, Dec. 23.

Residents can call for debris pick up from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The Makawao District Office handles upcountry Maui residents at (808) 876-4535,

The Wailuku District Office handles South Maui residents at (808) 270-7443.

There is no charge for the pick up of storm debris.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

The Central Maui Landfill operations hours will be open one hour longer from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Dec. 23. The Central Maui Landfill is also accepting mixed debris including construction materials until to 2 p.m. until Dec. 23.