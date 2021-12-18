Maui residents hit twice by recent floods; Lawmaker says some ‘on the verge of PTSD’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Parts of Maui were damaged by heavy rain and flooding on Friday, Dec. 17, for the second time in less than two weeks.

The Kona Low during the week of Monday, Dec. 6, brought torrential floods to the Maui Meadows area.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Heavy rain Friday evening caused gulches in the Wailea-Kihei area to overflow onto Piilani Highway and into neighboring homes.

District 11 State House Rep. Tina Wildberger — who represents Kihei, Wailea and Makena — said the County and volunteers from “Team Rubicon” helped clear out the culverts since the Kona Low, but more needs to be done for residents.

“The County has been out clearing as many gulches as possible, Team Rubicon has been helping them, had they not been doing this very important work, prioritized where homes are vulnerable, it could have been much worse yesterday.” Rep. Tina Wildberger

“You know, some of these folks literally are on the verge of PTSD.” Rep. Tina Wildberger

“We need the State and we need the homeowners, everyone to work together to come up with a mitigation plan,” Rep. Wildberger said.

Gov. David Ige put out a survey for affected residents to determine if the Federal Emergency Management Agency needs to be called to fund repairs for Maui Meadows.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

Click here to fill out the survey.