HONOLULU (KHON2) — Weather officials said Lahaina still has severe drought conditions, even after recent rain from storms.

Residents add that dry brush in the area has become a sobering reminder of the fires, but they are trying to inspire the community to change that.

Drought conditions in Maui County improved since the wet season began in October, 2024. Passing showers during the week of Monday, Jan. 8 helped even more, but Lahaina is still experiencing severe drought conditions.

“Looks like even though we’ve had some pretty good Kona winds that brought ample rainfall onshore there in the west Maui area, it looks like along the coast we still have a continuation of the severe drought,” National Weather Service meteorologist Tom Birchard said.

Those continuing conditions prompted Lahainaluna High School Jeremy Delos Reyes teacher to take part in an idea to Regreen Lahaina back in November, 2023.

“And even though we got all this recent rain, if we don’t change what’s happening,” he said, “meaning the dry lands, then we’re just going to go back to the same situation.”

Jeremy and others have volunteered their time to introduce native plants into the ecosystem around Lahaina by planting trees like ulu and koa.

“If you can see, we have this ulu tree that’s right behind me, it’s doing super good,” he said. “We had about 25, 39 people here volunteering and watering for us, we probably have around 2,500 plants in the ground.”

“The water right here in these totes, we got the totes donated. I just have to truck them in. So I have a tote in the back of my truck and I do 2 to 3 trips, maybe once or twice a week to fill up the totes.” Jeremy Delos Reyes, Regreen Lahaina organizer

Meteorologists said invasive grasses tend to dry out fast in Lahaina’s dry conditions, but local trees fare better.

“They might be less likely to dry out in those long, extended dry periods,” Birchard said. “”I think that’s important too, maintaining them and/or ensuring that you plant sort of drought resistant plants.”

Jeremy’s efforts have been underway north of Kahoma Valley and volunteers plan to spread out to Halona and Ku’ia as the project progresses.

He said he is in it for the long haul.

“Yes, sir, we are trying our best. I mean, fatigue is setting in, you know, especially for fire victims. So, I’d like to put a call out! Please get it out there man, I mean, we need all the help we can get. We can take direct action. Direct, positive action and make a better future for everybody,” Jeremy Delos Reyes said.