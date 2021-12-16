Maui residents, businesses in these areas advised to boil water after traces of E. coli bacteria are found

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Upper Kula residents and businesses from Crater Road to Kanaio are advised to boil water before consumption after trace amounts of E. coli were detected within the last 24 hours.

The Department of Water Supply (DWS) reports that there was no presence of the bacteria found in earlier water sampling, but out of an abundance of caution, a boil water advisory is in effect.

Customers in the impacted areas should use bottled water or boil their tap water for one minute before drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, preparing food and showering until further notice.

Potable water tankers are located at the following places:

Fong Store

Ching Store

Ulupalakua Ranch Office

Kula Community Center

Rice Park

Silversword Condo (above Kula Lodge)

Copp Road at Kula Hwy.

Bully’s Burgers

Work is underway to flush the waterlines, and customers will be informed when tests show no bacteria. The DWS 24-hour service line is available at 808-270-7633 for water service problems.