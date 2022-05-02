HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Maui resident saw an unusual jellyfish wash up on the shore while she was walking in Waiehu.

Marcie Shitamoto shared some pictures of it with KHON2.

KHON2 reached out to the UH Marine Biology department to get some answers.

“From just the top of it it looks like belongs to the order,” said Angel Yanagihara, UH Marine Biologist. “These jellies have oral arms. So kind of this club like structure under the bell. So they are known to be filter feeders and pelagic, open ocean animals. So we rarely see them on the shore.”

Yanagihara said while these jellies do sting. The sting is not strong enough for us to feel.