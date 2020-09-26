Maui public libraries launch free ‘ukulele lending program

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui library patrons will soon be able to borrow ‘ukulele from any of Maui’s five public libraries, the Hawaii State Public Library System announced (HSPLS). The program will allow a three-week lending period at no cost to those with a valid library card.

The rental program is set to launch on Sept. 30. State officials say the ‘ukulele borrowing initiative aims to offer playing opportunities to the public by allowing them to be checked out as easily as books at Maui’s local libraries.

“We are excited to launch our ‘ukulele lending program for the Maui community,” said State Librarian Stacey Aldrich. “We are very grateful to the Music For Life Foundation who are generously sharing their talents and making these ‘ukulele accessible to everyone.”

The ‘Ukulele Lending Program will be launched at:

Hana Public and School Library

Kihei Public Library

Lahaina Public Library

Makawao Public Library

Wailuku Public Library

HSPLS is also planning to host a virtual musical performance to commence the start of the new service. ‘Ukulele artists Jake Shimabukuro and Andrew Molina will be performing on Facebook Live on Sept. 30 at 4 p.m.

The free virtual event can be found here.

For more information about renting a ‘ukulele, click here.

