HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii island is expected to see the most impacts from Tropical Storm Calvin but other counties are prepping for the potential of heavy rain, high surf and potential flooding too.

MAUI

Haleakala National Park said it will keep its summit and Kipahulu entrances open for now and they are following and monitoring conditions via the National Weather Service. The Park said it will post any changes to reservations or access to either entrance on its website.

East Maui is expected to see heavy rainfall either Tuesday or Wednesday, and it’s advised to avoid the Road to Hana due to the potential for flash floods, landslides and downed trees. High surf is also expected in Hana. Flash floods are extremely dangerous and deadly, as seen on the Maui County website at a popular swimming hole in Hana.

Maui Economic Opportunity said it’s cancelling its weekly Lana‘i Shopping Shuttle on Tuesday and its weekday East Maui to Central Maui Shopping Shuttle on Tuesday and Wednesday “due to turbulent weather conditions expected from storm system Calvin.”

MEO runs a shopping shuttle from Lana‘i to West Maui on Tuesdays at no cost to participants. With the support of Maui County, MEO transports Lana’i residents to Manele Small Boat Harbor, arranges rides on the Expeditions ferry, buses them to west side businesses and takes them home.

In East Maui, MEO operates shopping shuttles on weekdays, picking up residents in Hana at 6:30 a.m., taking them to Central Maui and returning them to Hana at 3:30 p.m. The rides are offered at no charge to riders.

More information from county officials will be available later in the afternoon on potential park closures and more.