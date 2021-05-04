Maui power surge disables traffic signal in Kihei

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The traffic signal at the intersection of Piikea Avenue and South Kihei Road on Maui was disabled due to a power surge on Tuesday, May 4, according to the Department of Public Works.

Technicians are working to reprogram the light and restore normal operations.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The traffic lights at the intersection are inoperable and are in a flashing mode, according to DPW officials.

Maui County is advising motorists in the area to treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

Normal operations will resume on the roadway as soon as possible, officials said.