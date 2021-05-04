Maui power surge disables traffic signal in Kihei

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The traffic signal at the intersection of Piikea Avenue and South Kihei Road on Maui was disabled due to a power surge on Tuesday, May 4, according to the Department of Public Works.

Technicians are working to reprogram the light and restore normal operations.

The traffic lights at the intersection are inoperable and are in a flashing mode, according to DPW officials.

Maui County is advising motorists in the area to treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

Normal operations will resume on the roadway as soon as possible, officials said.

