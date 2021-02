WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui police are warning about an email scam.

In this case, the email appears to be from PayPal and says there’s been some unusual activity on your account.

It then asks you to click a link to confirm your identity.

But don’t do it.

Instead police say to visit PayPal.com directly to contact customer support and get more information about your account.