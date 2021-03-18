Maui police urge hikers to be cautious following reports of a suspicious man stalking women on hiking trails

MAKAWAO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui Police are investigating reports of a suspicious man that was apparently seen in the Waihou Spring Trail area following lone female hikers.

One incident, reported on March 4, alleged that the mysterious man was watching and possibly following hikers in broad daylight while wearing a black ski mask, camouflage hoodie, camouflage pants and black gloves.

Police say they received a similar tip from a concerned citizen who had apparently observed a man in camouflage in the area of The Pine Forest Trail. MPD says the report came in a couple of weeks before the Waihou Spring Trail incident. This man was described as being approximately 6-foot-3, and weighing 200 pounds. The man is believed to be caucasian.

It is unknown if the man in each incident is the same person.

Anyone with credible information is asked to call the Maui Crime Stoppers at 242-6966.

Meanwhile, Maui police are advising the public to not to hike alone, carry a cell phone and be aware of your surroundings.

If you see something suspicious, please call the Maui Police Department at 244-6400 or 9-1-1 in an emergency.