Maui police to step up sobriety checkpoints during graduation, Memorial Day celebrations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols beginning Friday, May 21, through Memorial Day weekend.

Officers in unmarked vehicles will be looking for impaired drivers at various locations.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The Maui Police Department’s DUI Task Force Unit is asking the public to help keep the roadways safe by following these simple tips: