Maui police to step up sobriety checkpoints during graduation, Memorial Day celebrations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols beginning Friday, May 21, through Memorial Day weekend.
Officers in unmarked vehicles will be looking for impaired drivers at various locations.
Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.
The Maui Police Department’s DUI Task Force Unit is asking the public to help keep the roadways safe by following these simple tips:
- Plan a safe way home before celebrating.
- Before drinking, designate a sober driver. If you wait until you are impaired, you are more likely to make a bad decision.
- If you have been drinking, utilize UBER or LYFT, take a taxi, call a sober friend or family member.
- If you see an impaired driver on the road, call police to report it. You could save a life.
- If you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, be a true friend and take his or her keys. Help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.