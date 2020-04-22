Maui police seek public’s help with 1980s cold case

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police are asking for your help identifying a man who died nearly 40 years.

This model from the FBI shows what the man may have looked like when he was alive.

Police say his remains were discovered in september 1981 by hikers on The Cross in Wailuku Heights.

Sources told police at the time that the man went by the name Ed but no missing persons cases matching his description.

Police believe the man was between 25 and 35 years-old, and between 160 to 170 pounds.

He may have been of Hispanic or European ancestry.

He’s likely moved to Hawaii from the mainland since his teeth showed signs of exposure to fluoridated water.

If you have any information on who this could be call Maui police.