Maui police seek public’s help locating suspect in assault investigation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect believed to be tied to an assault investigation.

The alleged assault happened on Saturday, June 26 at approximately 2:15 a.m. along Vineyard and Hinano Street in Wailuku, the police department confirmed.

The man in question, whose identity remains unknown at this time, is being described as a dark-haired male who was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt, dark shorts and opened-toed sandals. The suspect has a thin build and is of average height.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Oran Satterfield at (808) 244-6431 or oran.satterfield@mpd.net.