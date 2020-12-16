Maui Police seek public’s help in locating missing 7-year-old boy

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui Police are asking for assistance in locating a 7-year-old boy who has been missing since Nov. 30.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Police describe the boy, Isaiah DeLima-Tomita, as being 4-foot tall with straight brown hair and hazel eyes and weighing approximately 75 pounds. DeLima-Tomita is Caucasian and Hawaiian and has a fair complexion.

MPD adds that he may be seen with his non-custodial mother in the Wailuku, Makawao and Pukalani areas. A description of the mother was not provided.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Maui police at 244-6400.