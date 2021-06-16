Maui police seek public’s help in finding missing man

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding 41-year-old Edward White, also known as Guy White.
Police say White’s family reported him missing on Tuesday, June 15, after not hearing from him for about three months.
MPD said that White is presumably houseless and is known to frequent the Kahului and Paia areas, specifically in the Dairy Road area. White is known to use a bicycle as his primary transportation between Kanaha Beach Park in Kahului and Sprecklesville in Paia, according to MPD.
Authorities describe White as Caucasian, standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds with auburn/reddish hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts is asked to contact the MPD non-emergency number at (808)-244-6400.