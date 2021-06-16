Maui police seek public’s help in finding missing man

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding 41-year-old Edward White, also known as Guy White.

Police say White’s family reported him missing on Tuesday, June 15, after not hearing from him for about three months.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

MPD said that White is presumably houseless and is known to frequent the Kahului and Paia areas, specifically in the Dairy Road area. White is known to use a bicycle as his primary transportation between Kanaha Beach Park in Kahului and Sprecklesville in Paia, according to MPD.

Authorities describe White as Caucasian, standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds with auburn/reddish hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts is asked to contact the MPD non-emergency number at (808)-244-6400.