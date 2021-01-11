Maui police seek public’s help in finding 39-year-old missing man

KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui police are seeking your help in finding a 39-year-old man. Brandon Butihi was reported missing on Sunday, Jan. 10 at approximately 5:07 p.m.

Butihi was last seen at his Kihei residence Sunday morning at 1:11 a.m. He is described as being 5-foot-6, weighing about 185 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

MPD says the man may be in the Kahului or Kihei areas.

If you have information on Butihi’s whereabouts, please call 911 or MPD’s non-emergency number at 244-6400.