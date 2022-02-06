Maui police seek public’s help finding missing person Joseph Wyatt

Joseph Wyatt, 37, was las seen at his home in Honokawai on Thursday, Feb. 3 around 5:45 p.m. (Courtesy: MPD)

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing person.

Joseph Wyatt, 37, was last seen at his home in Honokawai on Thursday, Feb. 3 around 5:45 p.m.

Wyatt’s girlfriend reported him and his dog missing on Saturday, Feb. 5 after he didn’t come home from a short camping trip.

People who live in the Nakalele Point are found his vehicle there and his dog on Friday, Feb. 4. They turned it over to police the next day.

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, beige shorts, with brown Olukai slippers.

If you have any information, call the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 244-6400. If it is an emergency then call 9-1-1.

