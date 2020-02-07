Maui police seek public’s help finding missing man

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a Aidan Dungan, 24.

Family members reported last hearing from Dungan in November 2019.

He was reported to have moved from Maui from Kaua’i in September 2019.

Dungan is believed to be homeless within the Wailuku area.

He is described as a 24 year old, Caucasian male, 5’11, 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Maui Police Department Non-Emergency number at 808-244-6400 or if it is an emergency 911.