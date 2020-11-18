Maui police seek help in locating missing woman

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department are seeking your help in finding a 71-year-old Japanese woman who was reported missing on Monday, Nov. 16.

Susanne Matayoshi was reported missing Monday evening at around 7:31 p.m. Matayoshi is described as being 5-foot-1 and weighing about 105 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and frequently wears glasses. According to a family member, Matayoshi may also have a black dog with her.

Police say she may be driving a grey 2011 Toyota Rav4 bearing the license plate LAL220.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 224-6400.