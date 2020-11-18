KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department are seeking your help in finding a 71-year-old Japanese woman who was reported missing on Monday, Nov. 16.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
Susanne Matayoshi was reported missing Monday evening at around 7:31 p.m. Matayoshi is described as being 5-foot-1 and weighing about 105 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and frequently wears glasses. According to a family member, Matayoshi may also have a black dog with her.
Police say she may be driving a grey 2011 Toyota Rav4 bearing the license plate LAL220.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 224-6400.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Water main break repairs continue in Waimanalo
- YWCA to host benefit clothing sale, proceeds to help women dress for success
- Maui police seek help in locating missing woman
- Life-saving equipment reported stolen from Maili lifeguard towers
- Sen. Lindsey Graham facing criticism for conversation about ballots with Georgia’s Secretary of State