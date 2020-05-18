Maui police seek assistance in locating Colorado visitor

Police are requesting your assistance in locating Ashley Ruth Degraaf. Degraaf is wanted for violating the Rules and Orders for failure to quarantine. On May 15, 2020 she arrived on Maui from Colorado. Degraaf acknowledge the 14-day quarantine, and indicated she would be staying at a North Shore Hostel.

Police were later contacted regarding Degraaf having immediately canceled her reservations at the hostel.

Police attempted to contact Degraaf via the given phone number and email address, but no response was received.

Degraaf is described as a 31 year old, Caucasian female, height 5’8”, weight 150 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Maui Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 808-244-6400 or in an Emergency dial 9-1-1.