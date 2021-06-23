Maui police searching for woman who allegedly kicked, punched, bit officers before fleeing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department is searching for a woman who allegedly kicked, punched and bit officers who were trying to arrest her in Kahului on Wednesday, June 23.

Maui police said the incident occurred as officers attempted to arrest the woman on suspicion of outstanding warrants while she was seated in a parked vehicle.

According to Maui police, two officers attempted to restrain the woman around 12:45 p.m., but “she resisted and began kicking, punching, and biting officers while trying to start the vehicle.”

An officer reported the woman allegedly bit him as he was trying to stop her from starting the vehicle. Both officers were standing behind the open driver’s door during the incident, according to police.

Authorities said the female was able to start the vehicle and then put it in reverse. One officer was trapped behind the open door as she reversed the vehicle at a high rate of speed, Maui police said, while one officer was able to back away.

The woman then pulled onto the roadway and narrowly struck one of the officers as she fled the scene, authorities said.

A man arrived while police were attempting to arrest the woman and prevented the officers from doing so. According to Maui police, the man has since been arrested.

One officer suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident and both officers declined medical attention, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Maui police.