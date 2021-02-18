Maui police searching for woman wanted on felony warrant

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 32-year-old Iran Idania Acosta. Acosta is wanted on a felony warrant, according to officials.
Officials said, Acosta — who is also known as Iran Rodriguez Acosta — is known to frequent the Napili-Lahaina area.
Anyone with information on Acosta’s whereabouts is asked to call the Maui Police Department at (808)-244-6400 or Maui Crime Stoppers at (808)-242-6966 if they would like to remain anonymous.