Maui police searching for missing woman last seen on Molokai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 25-year-old Gianina Reid, who was last seen on Thursday, June 24, on Molokai.

Reid has not been heard from since June 24, according to the Maui Police Department.

Authorities describe Reid as Caucasian, standing 5 feet, eight inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Police said Reid also has a tattoo of a crescent moon shape on her forehead.

Maui police told KHON2 that someone reportedly saw Reid on Molokai on Wednesday, July 7, but officials could not confirm the sighting and are still considering her as a missing person as of Wednesday, July 14.

Anyone with information on Reid’s whereabouts is asked to call the MPD Molokai Division at (808)-553-5355 or 911 in the event of an emergency and refer to MPD Report #21-022709.