Maui police searching for missing woman last seen in Makawao

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police are searching for 31-year-old Morgan Bocon after she was reported missing on Thursday, June 24.

Bocon was last seen near Munoz Street in Makawao on Thursday, June 17, and her family reported their last contact with her was on June 17 through telephone.

Maui police said Bocon may be in Haiku or associating with the Lahaina houseless community. Bocon’s family is concerned because the length of time that has passed since her last contact is unusual, according to Maui police.

Authorities describe Bocon as Caucasian, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She also has a tattoo of cursive-type writing on her right arm, police said.

Police said Bocon may be vulnerable and at-risk. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Maui police non-emergency number at (808)-244-6400.