Maui police searching for missing resident

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in finding 51-year-old Kevin Winters after he was reported missing on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Winters’ family reportedly last had contact with him on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Police said Winters’ family is concerned because “the lack of contact is out of character for Mr. Winters.”

Winters is a Maui resident, according to police, but authorities do not know where he currently resides.

Authorities described Winters as Caucasian, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Winters’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Maui police non-emergency number at (808)-244-6400.