Maui police searching for missing 37-year-old man

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 37-year-old Likeke Davis, who was reported missing during the morning of Tuesday, May 4.

According to MPD, Davis was last seen by his father about two weeks ago between Tuesday, April 20, and Tuesday, May 4.

Maui police officials say authorities checked throughout Lanai City and contacted friends, family and acquaintances of Davis between the time he was reported missing and Thursday, May 6, but did not find him.

Davis is described by authorities as Hawaiian and Caucasian, standing 6 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Those with information on the whereabouts of Davis are asked to call the Lanai Police Station at (808)-565-8388.