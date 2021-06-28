Maui police searching for hit-and-run driver who left pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police are investigating a motor vehicle collision that almost killed a pedestrian on Sunday, June 27.

Police said the incident happened at approximately 8:10 p.m. on Makani Road, 143 feet northeast of Haleakala Highway.

The vehicle was reported to have turned northeast onto Makani Road from Haleakala Highway when it traveled onto the grass shoulder and collided into a pedestrian walking on the side of the roadway. The driver of the vehicle fled the area without providing any assistance.

The pedestrian, a 52-year-old woman of Kula, was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

There is no description of the vehicle’s make, model and year at this time. However, investigators are looking for a vehicle with fresh damages to the front grille and headlight area on the passenger side. The involvement of speed, alcohol, and drugs has not been determined.

Anyone who may have information regarding this crash is asked to contact Officer Ryan Ehlers of the MPD Traffic Division-Vehicle Homicide Unit at 808-244-6364.