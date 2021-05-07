Maui police search for 2 men suspected of burglary

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police are searching for two men who they believe broke into the Pukalani Country Club Maintenance Shop and stole multiple items.

The incident happened at approximately 1:44 a.m. on Sunday, April 25.

Among the items stolen were:

Shindaiwa string trimmers

Husqvarna Backpack Blowers

Dewalt 20 volt, battery-operated power toolset

Yamaha gas powered golf cart

2005 White Ford F350 flatbed (dump bed) dually.

The vehicle used in the apparent burglary is described as a single cab with wood side panels with possible front or rear-end damage. Police say the side mirror was believed to have broke off while the suspects allegedly used the car to ram open the gates. The car’s license plate is 689 MDA.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to please call the Maui Police Department at (808) 244-6400.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous can call Maui Crime Stoppers at (808) 242-6966.