Maui police screen hundreds, arrest only 1 during Cinco de Mayo impaired driver enforcement

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department (MPD) screened 360 vehicles and made just one arrest on Wednesday, May 5, during an impaired driving enforcement campaign during the Cinco de Mayo holiday.

The DUI Task Force conducted two separate impaired driving checkpoints on Wednesday, according to MPD.

The MPD Traffic Division commander says impaired driving checkpoints will continue through 2021.

“The public can expect the impaired driving checkpoints as well as saturation patrols to continue throughout the weekend as well as the remainder of this year. We will do everything in our power to stop impaired drivers from selfishly injuring or killing innocent victims. We need our community to understand: It is up to them to make the smart decision to drive sober and help put an end to these senseless preventable injuries and deaths that have occurred on our roadways.” Lt. William Hankins, Maui Police Department Traffic Division commander

Traffic officers towed the vehicle of the person who was arrested under the authority of the Maui County Tow Ordinance.

MPD has made 224 impaired driving arrests in 2021 as of Thursday, May 6, compared to 163 impaired driving arrests at the same time in 2020.

The public is asked to contact Maui police if they witness someone suspected of driving impaired.