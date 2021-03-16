Maui police request public’s help in locating man last seen in California

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department needs help locating 28-year-old Jacob Niles.

Niles was last seen by his family approximately three years ago in California before he flew to Kauai, then, presumably, to Maui.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Niles is described as approximately 6-feet tall and weighs approximately 170 lbs. He has reddish, auburn colored hair and hazel eyes. Niles is also presumed to be homeless.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maui Police Department at (808)-244-6400 or Maui Crime Stoppers at (808)-242-6966 if they would like to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

House GOP pressures Biden to resolve immigration situation

Women report more side effects to COVID-19 vaccines than men

Flood Advisory in effect for Oahu

Hawaii Restaurant Association among other organizations to submit application to City for 2 year extension to plastic ban

Hospitality, food service workers among those in Phase 1C of vaccination plan

Hawaii Unsolved Murders: Who Killed Lynn Ebisuzaki?

More Top Stories

Trending Stories