Maui police request public’s help in locating man last seen in California

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department needs help locating 28-year-old Jacob Niles.

Niles was last seen by his family approximately three years ago in California before he flew to Kauai, then, presumably, to Maui.

Niles is described as approximately 6-feet tall and weighs approximately 170 lbs. He has reddish, auburn colored hair and hazel eyes. Niles is also presumed to be homeless.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maui Police Department at (808)-244-6400 or Maui Crime Stoppers at (808)-242-6966 if they would like to remain anonymous.