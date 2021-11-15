Maui police report 554 citations during Operation Speed Jam

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department reports the results of their Operation Speed Jam enforcement campaign which started last week Monday, Nov. 8.

There were 554 citations given out including these:

354 – Speeding

76 – Speeding in a school zone

10 – Excessive speeding

18 – Using a mobile electronic device while driving

6 – Not wearing a seat belt

44 – Warning citations

One person was arrested for driving under the influence.

Maui police will continue to enforce traffic laws.

Police urge drivers to drive safely to prevent collisions and death.