Maui police report 554 citations during Operation Speed Jam

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department reports the results of their Operation Speed Jam enforcement campaign which started last week Monday, Nov. 8.
There were 554 citations given out including these:
- 354 – Speeding
- 76 – Speeding in a school zone
- 10 – Excessive speeding
- 18 – Using a mobile electronic device while driving
- 6 – Not wearing a seat belt
- 44 – Warning citations
One person was arrested for driving under the influence.
Maui police will continue to enforce traffic laws.
Police urge drivers to drive safely to prevent collisions and death.