Maui police remind folks not to drink and drive with sign-waving event

FILE – A sign-waver holds a “DON’T DRINK & DrIvE” sign at the Maui police event to discourage drinking and driving, Maui, Hawaii, July 2, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police reminded folks on Maui to celebrate responsibly on Friday, July 2, with so many expected to be out and about for the Fourth of July weekend.

A sign-waving event was held on Maui that urged drivers not to drink and drive.

The family of Hannah Brown was among those who were there.

Brown, 19, was killed in 2019 when the car she was riding in was hit by another car that was on the wrong side of the road.

Police said the driver of the car that hit Brown was drunk and speeding.