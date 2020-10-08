Maui police recover a suspected grenade found in Makawao home

MAKAWAO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police recovered what was believed to be a suspected grenade on Oct. 7 around 11:25 a.m.

According to the Maui Police Department, a man was cleaning the home he recently purchased in Makawao when he found a suspected grenade within an ammunition can.

The man told police that he took the ammunition can outside and covered it with a metal 55-gallon drum and called the police.

After further investigation, police reported that the suspected grenade was actually an incendiary device and that it was not explosive.

Police recovered the item for proper disposal.

