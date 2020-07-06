Maui police officer suspected of drunk driving arrested

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An officer with the Maui Police Department was arrested for alleged drunk driving.
Police identified the officer as Melvin R. Johnson Jr. Johnson has been with the MPD for 25 years and is assigned to the Wailuku Criminal Investigative Division. Johnson was off-duty at the time of his arrest, police officials confirmed.
The details of the incident are still under investigation.
Johnson was released after posting $1,000 bail.
The department will be conducting an internal investigation on this matter.
