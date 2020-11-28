Maui police officer assaulted

KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A Maui police officer is fighting for his life in the hospital after being assaulted early in the morning on Friday, Nov. 27.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

The incident occured just before 1 a.m. in Kihei.

Tomasi Caones-Paahana, 28, was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

He is now being held on $500,000 bail.

Officials have not released the name of the injured officer.