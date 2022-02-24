HONOLULU (KHON2) — A deadly crash claimed the life of a Maui police employee after she chased a suspect that stole her purse.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier identified the victim as Terry Jones, the chief’s secretary.

The crash happened on Kula Highway at the intersection of Haleakala Highway on Thursday morning at around 5:20 a.m.

“Some heroes wear capes, some wear uniforms, and some members…some heroes wear regular clothes. Terry and other members of this agency that are not commissioned and not sworn are very much heroes” John Pelletier, Maui Police Department Chief

Jones was a 32-year veteran of the police department and was described as the mom of the Maui Police Department.

The suspect has not been caught and police urge them to turn themself in.